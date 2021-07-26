Utah Retirement Systems Sells 3,000 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Edison International were worth $4,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Edison International by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Edison International by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $56.23 on Monday. Edison International has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $66.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.96.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

