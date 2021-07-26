Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Receives “Underperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valeo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of VLEEY traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.23. 25,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.66. Valeo has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $20.55. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.06.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

