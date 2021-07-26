Validity Market Capitalization Hits $11.53 Million (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Over the last seven days, Validity has traded 17.4% higher against the dollar. Validity has a total market cap of $11.53 million and approximately $196,215.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Validity coin can now be bought for approximately $2.65 or 0.00007211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Validity alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00008106 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.38 or 0.00246323 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Validity Profile

Validity is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,359,557 coins and its circulating supply is 4,357,313 coins. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Validity is validitytech.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Validity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Validity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.