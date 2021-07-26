Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.57 Per Share

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) – William Blair upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Valmont Industries in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 23rd. William Blair analyst B. Drab now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.47.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.67.

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $233.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Valmont Industries has a 52 week low of $117.36 and a 52 week high of $265.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $236.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.18.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $894.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.05 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 24.45%.

In other Valmont Industries news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $252,004.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $9,865,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $9,096,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $19,014,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 175,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,633,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 365,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,880,000 after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

