Valmont Industries, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.41 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:VMI)

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Valmont Industries in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 23rd. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.41 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VMI. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.67.

Shares of VMI opened at $233.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $236.97. Valmont Industries has a 1 year low of $117.36 and a 1 year high of $265.09.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $894.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.05 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 16.93%. Valmont Industries’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Valmont Industries by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $252,004.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.45%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

