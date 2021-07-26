Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Up to $27.55

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.55, but opened at $28.47. Valneva shares last traded at $28.47, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VALN shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Valneva in a report on Monday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Valneva in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Valneva in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valneva in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.05.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.98 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Valneva SE will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

