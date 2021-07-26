VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Acquired by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2,565.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 827,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,361,000 after buying an additional 796,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,022,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,663,000 after acquiring an additional 344,660 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 709.2% during the first quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 313,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,701,000 after acquiring an additional 274,529 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter worth about $17,788,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter worth about $15,874,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MOAT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.33. 11,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,191. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.03. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $52.37 and a twelve month high of $75.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.