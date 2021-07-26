Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.34% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $20,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at $53,000.

NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $320.50 on Monday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $211.85 and a 1 year high of $321.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.83.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

