Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Defined Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV now owns 25,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 79.2% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 15,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.8% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $158.61. 29,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,477. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.32. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $121.30 and a 12-month high of $159.59.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

