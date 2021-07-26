Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Raised by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,425 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 70,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 11,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $1.02 on Monday, hitting $50.94. The stock had a trading volume of 295,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,795,834. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.53 and a one year high of $56.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.57.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

