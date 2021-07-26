Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stock Holdings Lessened by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 72.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,985 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. SageGuard Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 26,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,541,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 149.5% in the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $414.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,827. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $276.39 and a twelve month high of $415.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.04.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

