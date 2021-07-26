Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Acquired by TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.4% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,725,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,862,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,551,000 after purchasing an additional 89,230 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 236,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,982,000 after purchasing an additional 64,755 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 129,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,645,000 after purchasing an additional 60,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $15,407,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VBK traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $285.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,649. The business’s 50 day moving average is $281.23. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $204.32 and a fifty-two week high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.