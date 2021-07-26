Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,146 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 5.0% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period.

VOO traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $404.53. 56,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,981,814. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $391.13. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $293.30 and a fifty-two week high of $404.75.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

