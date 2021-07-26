Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Colony Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Colony Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,196 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 2.0% of Colony Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $95,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 622,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,754,000 after acquiring an additional 8,888 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 19,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,073,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 115,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,838,000 after purchasing an additional 23,965 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $227.68. 94,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,066,766. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.78. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $161.90 and a 12 month high of $227.61.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.