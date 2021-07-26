Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,540,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,685.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 680,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,399,000 after buying an additional 670,199 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,701,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,100.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 569,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,836,000 after buying an additional 522,022 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,132,000 after buying an additional 489,172 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $227.58. 2,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,066,766. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.78. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $161.90 and a 52-week high of $227.61.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.