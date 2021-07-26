Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1,573.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,635 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 6.7% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,639,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,766 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,529,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,341,000 after purchasing an additional 875,180 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,621,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,815,000 after purchasing an additional 731,578 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,655,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,797 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,673,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,436,000 after purchasing an additional 159,241 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $138.39. 37,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,020,756. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $100.68 and a 52 week high of $142.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.55.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

