Varonis Systems (VRNS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.26%. The business had revenue of $74.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Varonis Systems to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $63.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $33.82 and a 12 month high of $75.33. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.77 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.33.

In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $89,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,100.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas F. Mendoza sold 14,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $873,307.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,671 shares of company stock worth $1,643,569. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Varonis Systems to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.72.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.