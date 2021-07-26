Veil Price Hits $0.0153 on Top Exchanges (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Veil has a total market cap of $1.32 million and $1,177.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for $0.0153 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Veil has traded up 26.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,042.65 or 0.99933884 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00031158 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $416.37 or 0.01065754 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.90 or 0.00358095 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $153.10 or 0.00391874 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006247 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 51.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00067827 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004753 BTC.

About Veil

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

