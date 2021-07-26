Velas Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.71 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 26th. Velas has a total market cap of $90.66 million and approximately $2.71 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can now be bought for $0.0427 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Velas has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000157 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000436 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001192 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000074 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 60.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

