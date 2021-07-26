Venus Reward Token (VRT) Price Hits $0.0015 on Major Exchanges

Venus Reward Token (CURRENCY:VRT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. Venus Reward Token has a market capitalization of $33.64 million and $1.16 million worth of Venus Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus Reward Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Venus Reward Token has traded up 46.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00049070 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00014820 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006484 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.11 or 0.00798203 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

About Venus Reward Token

VRT is a coin. Venus Reward Token’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,999,981,080 coins. Venus Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtual Reality Technology a decentralised VR marketplace that allows content creation through APIs and eases SDK use, via blockchain technology. Through a VR marketplace, the user creates typical smart contracts to buy, sell or rent content. Other features of the platform are SDK tools available for content creation and Payment API using VRT token. VRT is an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as payment between content developers, buyers, third-parties within the VR network and user rewards. “

Buying and Selling Venus Reward Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus Reward Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus Reward Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus Reward Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

