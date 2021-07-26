Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $31.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Approximately 55,875 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 678,206 shares.The stock last traded at $31.19 and had previously closed at $31.17.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Veoneer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veoneer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Mizuho cut shares of Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Veoneer from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $31.25 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veoneer by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,228,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,553,000 after purchasing an additional 158,880 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the first quarter worth $46,932,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the fourth quarter worth $27,744,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 849,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,103,000 after acquiring an additional 35,976 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,313,000 after acquiring an additional 63,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 2.46.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 29.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.99%. Analysts expect that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Veoneer (NYSE:VNE)

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

