Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,035 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 17,082 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.69% of Vera Bradley worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vera Bradley by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,912,000 after purchasing an additional 172,523 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Vera Bradley by 1.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 548,357 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,937 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vera Bradley by 16.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 360,930 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 51,368 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vera Bradley by 49.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 117,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 273,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 27,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

VRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

In other Vera Bradley news, insider Daren Hull sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $190,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director P. Michael Miller sold 17,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $199,886.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,685.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 439,925 shares of company stock valued at $4,963,036 in the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ VRA opened at $10.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.72. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $13.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.84.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

