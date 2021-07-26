Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 491.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,024 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 42.2% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,061.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 244,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,247,000 after purchasing an additional 223,696 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 91.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 11,592 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth approximately $480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total value of $84,785.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,972 shares in the company, valued at $6,841,144.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 5,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $1,000,771.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,858,824.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,954 shares of company stock worth $8,059,937 over the last 90 days. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $188.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.03. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.79 and a 52 week high of $210.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.00.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

