Veritaseum Achieves Market Cap of $36.86 Million (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 26th. Over the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded up 29.4% against the US dollar. One Veritaseum coin can now be purchased for $17.15 or 0.00046095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Veritaseum has a market cap of $36.86 million and $80.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Veritaseum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00048961 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002745 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00015112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.32 or 0.00818095 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006150 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum (VERI) is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

Veritaseum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veritaseum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veritaseum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.