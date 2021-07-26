Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Verizon Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now forecasts that the cell phone carrier will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.26. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VZ. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $55.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Verizon Communications has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $231.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.22%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,521.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,720. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 185,979 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 70,552 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 68,878 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 34,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,967,000. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

