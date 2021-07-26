Verizon Communications (VZ) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) in the last few weeks:

7/22/2021 – Verizon Communications had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $64.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Verizon Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $66.00 to $68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Verizon Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $59.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Verizon Communications is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

7/7/2021 – Verizon Communications had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tigress Financial. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock.

6/25/2021 – Verizon Communications is now covered by analysts at Redburn Partners. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

6/23/2021 – Verizon Communications had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.64. 243,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,208,941. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.52. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $230.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Verizon Communications Inc alerts:

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,455.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $87,779.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,521.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,720. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 151.4% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 809.5% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.