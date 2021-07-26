Verso Token 24-Hour Volume Hits $100,745.00 (VSO)

Verso Token (CURRENCY:VSO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Verso Token has a market cap of $2.15 million and approximately $100,745.00 worth of Verso Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Verso Token has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar. One Verso Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0468 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Verso Token Profile

Verso Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso Token’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Buying and Selling Verso Token

