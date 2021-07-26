Vertcoin (VTC) Price Reaches $0.48 on Major Exchanges

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $29.22 million and approximately $813,923.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00001304 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,693.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,178.89 or 0.05938110 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $473.88 or 0.01291472 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.74 or 0.00350865 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.02 or 0.00128131 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.86 or 0.00591013 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00007833 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.42 or 0.00352698 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.20 or 0.00270361 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 61,062,897 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.