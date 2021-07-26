Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Director David L. Phillips Sells 72,172 Shares

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Director David L. Phillips sold 72,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $649,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ VTNR traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $8.57. 51,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,127,638. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $443.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 1.84. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $14.32.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.78 million. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 107.48% and a negative net margin of 8.83%. Equities research analysts expect that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTNR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Energy in the first quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the second quarter worth $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

