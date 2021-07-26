VerusCoin (VRSC) Price Reaches $0.68 on Major Exchanges

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.68 or 0.00001836 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. VerusCoin has a total market capitalization of $43.33 million and $87,981.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00037711 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00111537 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.06 or 0.00131896 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,145.54 or 0.99855901 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $305.93 or 0.00822424 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin’s genesis date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 63,436,165 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io . The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

