Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:VSPR) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.79

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSPR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.79 and last traded at $18.49, with a volume of 1009541 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.34.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.84.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,299 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth $155,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth $161,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth $290,000.

About Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:VSPR)

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

