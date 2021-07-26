Viacoin (VIA) 1-Day Volume Reaches $142,495.00

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. Over the last seven days, Viacoin has traded up 27.7% against the US dollar. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00001142 BTC on major exchanges. Viacoin has a total market cap of $9.75 million and $142,495.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.67 or 0.00349214 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00007834 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000652 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.