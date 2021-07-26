VIBE Reaches Market Cap of $4.55 Million (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 33.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. VIBE has a market capitalization of $4.55 million and approximately $91,678.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VIBE has traded up 196.2% against the U.S. dollar. One VIBE coin can now be bought for about $0.0175 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VIBE alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00048758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00014711 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006625 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $292.61 or 0.00797437 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

VIBE Coin Profile

VIBE is a coin. It launched on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

VIBE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIBE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.