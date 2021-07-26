Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.25.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VICR shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Vicor in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of Vicor stock opened at $107.80 on Monday. Vicor has a 52-week low of $70.90 and a 52-week high of $111.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 93.74 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.27.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $95.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 million. Vicor had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Vicor will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vicor news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $93,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,129,788.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,808,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,194,155.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,250 shares of company stock valued at $8,162,717. 33.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 619.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Maryland Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. 36.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

