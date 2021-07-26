Vidulum (VDL) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $199.00

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 26th. During the last week, Vidulum has traded up 34.5% against the US dollar. One Vidulum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0236 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vidulum has a market capitalization of $168,794.81 and $199.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003459 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 61.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Vidulum Profile

Vidulum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Vidulum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

