Viper Energy Partners LP Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Viper Energy Partners in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.22. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 19.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $96.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VNOM. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Simmons upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $17.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.35. Viper Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $20.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 2.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 357.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 63.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 2.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 13.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 1.4% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 151,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

