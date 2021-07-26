Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TXN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $185.83 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.28. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $125.43 and a one year high of $197.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

