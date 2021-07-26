Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 12,732 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total transaction of $1,114,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,424.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total transaction of $1,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,828 shares of company stock worth $3,780,683 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $163.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $172.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.33.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

