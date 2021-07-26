Virtu Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) by 210.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,035 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.10% of Canoo worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOEV. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Canoo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo in the 4th quarter valued at $476,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo in the 4th quarter valued at $855,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo in the 4th quarter valued at $632,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Canoo in the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Canoo alerts:

NYSE:GOEV opened at $8.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.95. The company has a current ratio of 18.05, a quick ratio of 18.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.26. Canoo Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $24.90.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.16. Equities analysts expect that Canoo Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOEV. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Canoo in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. R. F. Lafferty lowered their target price on shares of Canoo from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Canoo from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.