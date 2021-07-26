Virtu Financial LLC Buys 3,911 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 303.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,198 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,933,133,000 after acquiring an additional 163,870 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 912,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,841,000 after acquiring an additional 13,145 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 633,748 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,525,000 after acquiring an additional 22,777 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 479,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,383,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 424,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $157,115,000 after acquiring an additional 15,051 shares in the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAYC. Barclays reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.76.

Shares of PAYC opened at $394.31 on Monday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $257.87 and a 52 week high of $471.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $353.16.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.37. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $1,134,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total value of $7,745,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

