Virtu Financial LLC Buys 89,899 Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) by 408.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,899 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Fisker were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FSR. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Fisker during the fourth quarter worth about $14,655,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Fisker by 892.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Fisker during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Fisker by 13.3% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in Fisker during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 23.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FSR opened at $15.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.24. Fisker Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $31.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Fisker Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Fisker news, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $411,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Geeta Gupta sold 561,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $10,019,675.48. 24.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on FSR. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Fisker in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fisker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.36.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

