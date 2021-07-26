Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,942 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MLM. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth about $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 51.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $358.16 on Monday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.04 and a 12-month high of $383.71. The stock has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.99.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $982.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.76%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MLM shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.75.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

