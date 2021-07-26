Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,942 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MLM. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth about $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 51.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $358.16 on Monday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.04 and a 12-month high of $383.71. The stock has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.99.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.76%.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on MLM shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.75.
Martin Marietta Materials Profile
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
