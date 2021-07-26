Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 22,256 Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEAM. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 565.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 49,907 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BEAM opened at $91.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.58. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $138.52.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($2.61). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 113.20% and a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.69, for a total value of $4,846,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,517,731.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 78,580 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.35, for a total transaction of $8,435,563.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,341 shares in the company, valued at $13,240,656.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,239 shares of company stock worth $21,234,503 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.33.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

