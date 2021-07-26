Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 3,791 Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $1,324,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 6.9% in the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 17,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the first quarter worth $1,053,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the first quarter worth $5,404,000. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
LAD stock opened at $379.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.21 and a 52-week high of $417.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $344.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.80.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.70%.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LAD. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.17.
Lithia Motors Profile
Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.
