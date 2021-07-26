Virtu Financial LLC Grows Position in Qell Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:QELLU)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Qell Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:QELLU) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,646 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Qell Acquisition were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qell Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $173,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qell Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Qell Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $384,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Qell Acquisition by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 110,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 9,632 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Qell Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $35,120,000.

Shares of Qell Acquisition stock opened at $10.50 on Monday. Qell Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $16.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.44.

Qell Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

