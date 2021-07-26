Virtu Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 245.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $617,316,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,973,617,000 after buying an additional 489,436 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Equinix by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,131,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,734,000 after buying an additional 305,804 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in Equinix by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 824,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,405,000 after buying an additional 237,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 397,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,194,000 after buying an additional 184,523 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $826.01 on Monday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $845.62. The firm has a market cap of $73.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $792.01.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

In other Equinix news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,137,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total transaction of $142,992.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Barclays upped their target price on Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Equinix from $820.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Equinix from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Equinix from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $864.48.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.