Virtu Financial LLC Invests $1.65 Million in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 780.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $226.86 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.59. The stock has a market cap of $71.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.09. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.54 and a 12-month high of $242.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 65.14%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.47.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

