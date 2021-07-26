Virtu Financial LLC Invests $1.95 Million in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 72,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of Academy Sports and Outdoors as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William S. Simon sold 31,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $1,094,547.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,782 shares in the company, valued at $310,004.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $405,576,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,389,621 shares of company stock worth $800,080,670 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ASO shares. Stephens increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

Shares of ASO stock opened at $37.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $42.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion and a PE ratio of 9.72.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

