Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $1.85 Million Investment in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.60.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $217.89 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.25 and a twelve month high of $230.00. The stock has a market cap of $62.30 billion, a PE ratio of -49.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $212.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 47.76%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

