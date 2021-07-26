Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $1.91 Million Investment in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMI opened at $238.48 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $247.11. The company has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.95 and a twelve month high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.33%.

Several research firms recently commented on CMI. Cowen upgraded shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $274.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.35.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

